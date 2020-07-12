Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.29 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

ELVT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 81,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $105,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,382 shares of company stock valued at $407,463. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 87.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 17.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

