Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.