Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

ARES stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,259,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 74,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,838,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,564,688 shares of company stock worth $134,319,880. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ares Management by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 39,946 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

