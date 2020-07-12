Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Industries Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Polaris Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

