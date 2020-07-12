Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.