Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of OMF opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

