Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Enova International Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enova International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Enova International stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a PE ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.98. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 0.53%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 86.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enova International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

