Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of VMC opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

