Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Increased by Analyst

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corelogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corelogic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLGX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of CLGX opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

