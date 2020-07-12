Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

