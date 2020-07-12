Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.25 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

LNC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

