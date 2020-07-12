Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Rollins, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rollins has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

