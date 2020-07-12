Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

