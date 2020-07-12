Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for World Acceptance Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for World Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

WRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

