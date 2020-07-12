Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Cap of $51.75 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and $10.35 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

