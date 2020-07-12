Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

