Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $15.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PRTA stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prothena by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prothena by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

