Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $86,178.87 and approximately $3,183.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,231.84 or 0.99994839 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00133661 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006778 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

