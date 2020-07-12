Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Reaches $230,470.41

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Privatix has a market cap of $230,470.41 and approximately $7,169.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Privatix has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.37 or 0.05013927 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Privatix is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

