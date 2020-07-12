Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $955,966.13 and approximately $7,589.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,470,968 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

