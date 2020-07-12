Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PVG opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 1,135,268 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 347,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 298,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

