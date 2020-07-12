Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.66 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Huobi and Ethfinex. Polymath has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and $1.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,070,098 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, UEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

