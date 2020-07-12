Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to post sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $900,000.00. Polarityte reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $3.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $3.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 166.22%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Polarityte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 189,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

