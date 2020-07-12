Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pola Orbis in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pola Orbis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 208.88, a PEG ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.40. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

