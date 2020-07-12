Playkey (PKT) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $479,950.29 and $23,169.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.88 or 0.05033034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033408 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,125,924 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.