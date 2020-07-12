PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $75,262.20 and $27.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01991466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00197987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114970 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.