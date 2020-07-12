PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $50.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.05016430 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033670 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.