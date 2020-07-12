Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pixelworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.40. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pixelworks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 236,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pixelworks by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

