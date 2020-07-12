Piper Sandler Weighs in on Humana Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

HUM opened at $381.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

