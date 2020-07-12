Piper Sandler Comments on State Street Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of STT opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in State Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

