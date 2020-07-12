Piper Sandler Comments on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PMT. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

