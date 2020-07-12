Piper Sandler Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,080,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,818,000 after buying an additional 769,161 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 98,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

