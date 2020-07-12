Piper Sandler Comments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.32.

NYSE GS opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.16. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

