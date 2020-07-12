Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $124.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.57.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

