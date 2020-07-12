Pinkcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $128.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $657,647.65 and $128.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00773681 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012683 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00173261 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000746 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 444,618,391 coins and its circulating supply is 419,357,955 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.