Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.56

Shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.56 and traded as low as $15.83. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 52,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 288.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.