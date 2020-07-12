Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.08. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 70,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 436,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.