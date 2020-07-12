Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.08. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 70,000 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
