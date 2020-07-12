Pi Financial Boosts WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$3.50

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.69.

WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a PE ratio of -51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

