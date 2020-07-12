Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 15th (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Phoenix Tree’s (NASDAQ:LIZI) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 15th. Phoenix Tree had issued 4,100,000 shares in its public offering on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $45,100,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $5.93 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

