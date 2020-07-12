Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 5% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $118,542.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

