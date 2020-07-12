Penta Trading Up 3.5% This Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $33,630.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.17 or 0.01994057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00198214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114985 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.