PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 168.2% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -51.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

