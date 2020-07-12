Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) were up 6.2% on Friday after BofA Securities raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $72.00. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peloton traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.47, approximately 9,157,852 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,544,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Peloton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.04.

Get Peloton alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,724,264 shares of company stock worth $201,567,618 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.