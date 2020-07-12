Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPOR. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.41) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.12) to GBX 672 ($8.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 720 ($8.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 744.14 ($9.16).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 605.40 ($7.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 652.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 759.39.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Analysts predict that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

