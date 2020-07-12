Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 60.10 ($0.74) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.55 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.80 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Richard Holmes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($120,600.54).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

