Peel Hunt Increases Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 87

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 148 ($1.82).

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.19. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.94 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

