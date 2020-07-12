Paychex, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.30 on Friday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

