Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $204,396.21 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Patron has a market cap of $204,396.21 and $7,876.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, Exrates and Hotbit. Over the last week, Patron has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01998614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115148 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

