Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $173,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,229,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after buying an additional 271,110 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $120.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.