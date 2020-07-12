Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $154,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,309,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $175,888,000. Cabana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.83 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

